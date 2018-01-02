- Advertisement -

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has assured the people of the state of accelerated development in 2018.

Giving the assurance in his New Year broadcast, the governor noted that the “Mission to Rebuild” Ogun, embarked upon by his administration had continued to gather momentum, and was yielding bountiful results across our state.

He said his government would leave no stone unturned in developing the state and improving on the lives of the people.

“Our eyes are firmly set at finishing high, finishing strong and finishing well.”

The government, he pointed out, will on its part, not relent in its efforts to ensure that it makes a positive, inclusive, and lasting impact on the lives of our people.

“To achieve this, the consolidation of the rebuilding mission of our dear state will be vigorously pursued this year, to ensure completion of all ongoing projects.

“No doubt, these projects and the developmental strides have made our state to rise to the top tier, among the comity of states, and made us the pride of our citizens, both at home and in the Diaspora.

“Even, our most ardent critics have come to the conclusion that Ogun State has carved a niche of excellence for itself in the delivery of good governance to our people with the stamp of ‘Ogun Standard’ proudly imprinted on all that we do,” the governor added.

Amosun thanked the people of the state for their tremendous support that contributed to the numerous achievements recorded by his administration, over the past six and a half years.

He described them as invaluable partners in progress, which he noted manifested in the successes recorded in the state’s economic development.

“As we celebrate this New Year, let us use the opportunity of this festive period to reflect on the journey before us.