Prof Itse Sagay (SAN), Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has faulted those criticising President Muhammadu Buhari’s inclusion of deceased persons’ names in new boards of Federal Government agencies.

He said their criticisms were “extremely unreasonable”.

He spoke on Monday.

Sagay described those accusing the president of incompetence as people with Lilliputian minds who should rather focus on important issues confronting the nation.

The Senior Advocate argued that the government had done nothing wrong since it was not possible for presidency officials to visit homes of appointees 24 hours to the announcement to check whether they were still alive or dead.

“This list has been under preparation for over two years and there are about 2,000 to 3,000 names on that list.

“So, a list containing so many names under preparations for that length of time should not surprise anyone that some of them had died as at the time the announcement was made two years later.

“The way I see these comments coming in over the list, it is like Nigerians are looking for something to quarrel about.

“For example, do they expect the presidency 24 hours to the announcement to be going about knocking on each door of the appointees asking ‘Yakubu, are you alive? Emeka, are you still living?’

“So, it is so extremely unreasonable for people to accuse the president of incompetence”, he said.

Continuing, he said, “What that reminds me of is a story of Lilliput. The Lilliputians who were just one inch tall went to war with their neighbours who were equally small.

“What was the cause of the war? The Lilliputians said if you want to crack an egg, you should crack it on the larger side.

“The other group said it should be cracked on the smaller side. That was the cause of the war.

“I think Nigerians and the elite who are talking about the list have Lilliputian mind, and I regard their attitude as collective stupidity and evidence of idleness of mind.

“To see that list and begin to quarrel about it seems to me a level of senselessness that I cannot imagine.

“There are many more important things affecting this country.

“The government is not at fault. The presidency couldn’t have apologised because they have not done anything wrong.”

It would be recalled that the list announced by the Federal Government on Friday had generated widespread criticisms as prominent Nigerians said the inclusion of dead people on the list of appointees was a demonstration of incompetence by the Buhari administration.

They noted that the appointments, which were made two and half years after Buhari’s assumption of office, should have been done without errors.

Some of the dead persons on the list released included the late Senator Francis Okpozo, who died in December 2016 but was named the Chairman, Board of Nigerian Press Council.

Another was Donald Ugbaja, the late Deputy Inspector General of Police, who died in November but was listed as one of the members of the Consumer Protection Council.

Also on the list was the late founder of Fidei Polytechnic, Rev. Christopher Utov, who died in March but was listed as a board member of the Nigeria Institute of Social and Economic Research.

Included on the list was the late Alhaji Umar Dange, an APC leader in Sokoto State, who was appointed as a board member of the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta.

Similarly, Kabir Umar, a former Emir of Katagum in Bauchi State, who died on December 9, was on the board of the Federal Medical Centre, Azare, Bauchi.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, told journalists in Abuja on Saturday that there was nothing scandalous or extraordinary about the list.

He said the dead appointees on the list would soon be replaced.

According to him, “This list is a historical list. It dates back to 2015.

“The president asked all state chapters of the APC to forward 50 names for appointments to the SGF through the national headquarters of the party.

“The then SGF, Babachir Lawal, presented the report in October 2016, one year after he was commissioned.”

“The report was disputed by state governors who said they were not carried along or the list was not representative enough.

“So, the president constituted a new panel chaired by the vice president.

“The panel has some governors and some leaders of the party as members. They were asked to go and review the list.

“The panel did its work and turned in its report early in 2017. The president had his health challenges during that period.

“Now that he is back and strong, he asked the SGF to go and release the list. So the new SGF did what he was asked to do.

“There is nothing scandalous or extraordinary about what has happened.

“If a list was compiled over two years ago, obviously people would have died. Nobody can stop that from happening.

“Whoever is dead will be replaced. There is nothing extraordinary about it.”