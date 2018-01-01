- Advertisement -

Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has listed some criteria that will take the centre point in determining who succeeds him in office later in the year, 2018.

It will be recalled that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed September 22, 2018 as the date for the governorship election in the state.

Governor Aregbesola in his New Year message to the people of the state in Osogbo assured them that his administration will produce a befitting successor, who he said, would be capable of continuing from where his government stop.

Aregbesola in his message which sounded like his valecditory to the people said, “this is the last New Year message our administration will pass to you as our tenure will end on November 26. Therefore, I will like to say from the bottom of my heart that it has been a great privilege to serve the good people of Osun. I cherish your love, fierce patriotism, courage and forthrightness. You are a great people.

“This is an election year in which our tenure will end and a successor must emerge. It is my solemn promise that we will not leave in a vacuum.

“In consultation with our leaders and the member of our great party, we will careful select and present to you a successor that belongs to our political tradition of progressive people oriented leadership, a person of integrity, who shares our aspirations and will take governance to the next level from where we stopped.

“I want you therefore to conduct yourselves with the same dignity and courage of Omoluabi – a people whose conscience and soul cannot be bought, that cannot be intimidated with guns and dogs and who stand firm behind the progressive rock of political leadership,” he said.