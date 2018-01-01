- Advertisement -

The Speaker of Kwara House of Assembly, Dr Ali Ahmad, has condemned the attacks on worshippers on New Year’s eve in some churches in Ilorin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some churches on Ibrahim Taiwo Road were attacked by some yet-to-be identified persons in the early hours of Monday during the New Year service.

The Speaker, in a statement jointly signed by his Special Assistant (Media), Shuaib Abdulkadir and the Chief Press Secretary to the State House of Assembly, AbdulRahman Sanni, expressed disgust over the attacks.

Ahmad, however, called for calm, adding that the attack was not religiously motivated, but believed to have been carried out by some hoodlums.

“They must be brought to book to serve as deterrent to others.

“Peace is the pivot of socio-economic transformation of any society and one of the indices of development,” he said.

He commended the Police Commissioner, Alhaji Ado Lawan, for police prompt intervention which brought the situation under control.

The speaker called for investigation into the incident with a view to apprehending those behind the attacks on the innocent worshippers.

He urged the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kamaldeen Ajibade, to ensure that those arrested in connection were prosecuted.