Kwara State police command has arrested ‎10 persons in connection with suspected attack on religious worshippers during new year eve in the Ilorin metropolis.

It was gathered that some irate youths in Taiwo area of the metropolis, while performing annual youths carnival in the area on the eve of new year eve, clashed with the worshippers during which three persons sustained serious injuries while vehicles and other properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Meanwhile, Govennor Abdulfatah Ahmed has condemned the action of the youths, describing it as criminal.

It was gathered that the suspected youths in Taiwo metropolis of Ilorin had gone on rampage to celebrate the Carnival despite their refusal by the leaders of the area not to go ahead with the carnival.

Eye witness account who sought anonymity said that the Christian worshippers at Methodist and other churches in the area, including Muslims faithful under the aegis of Quareeb Muslim Society that had their night eve on the new year at one of the Secondary schools at Taiwo area, were seriously attacked by the youths during which three persons were wounded and properties destroyed.

Also, the state police command in a statement issued on Monday described the incident as unfortunate.

The statement which was signed by the state police command Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ajayi Okasanmi, said that, the police command has arrested 10 suspected youths in connection with the attack.

He also said that, three people sustained serious injuries during the attack while they were receiving medical attention in one of the private hospitals in Ilorin.

Okasanmi stressed that, “It is important to note, that the attack has no religious undertone. It is simply an unlawful act by the disgruntled youths of the area, as both the Christian and Muslim gatherings in the area were attacked”.

He noted further that, the state police command had commenced full investigations into the act adding that, anybody found culpable in the act would face the full wrath of the law.

He therefore admonished the people of the state to continue to embark on their lawful assignment and assured that the police command would continue to be alive to its responsibility in order to ensure full maintenance of law and order.

Also Governor Ahmed in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahaab Oba described the dastardly attack as criminal, satanic and alien to the state.

Governor Ahmed, who commended those who made efforts to protect some of the victims regardless of their religious inclination, called on security agencies to immediately launch investigation into the incident and unravel the perpetrators of the unholy act with a view to bringing the culprits to book.

According to the governor, “peace is sine qua non for the development of any society and the government will not tolerate any act capable of breaching peace, unity and tranquility of the state”.

The governor called on the people of the state to imbibe spirit of tolerance and harmonious relationship for sustainance of growth and economic development in the state.

Governor Ahmed also called on parents and guardians to monitor their wards with a view to curtailing their likely excesses.‎