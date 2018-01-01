- Advertisement -

The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) on Monday says that 2018 holds hope and brighter future for Nigerian women.

The President of the council, Mrs Gloria Shoda, stated this in her New Year message in Abuja.

She said that the council would consolidate on its identified programmes to ensure better life for women and children in the country.

According to her, the council will ensure that more women are given opportunities to be elected into public office as 2018 kick start campaigns and politicking for 2019 elections.

She recalled that the council had advocated for positions of Vice President, Deputy Governors and Vice Chairmen of Local Government to women in future elections.

“If a woman emerged as a President, Governor and Chairman of Local Government, a man should be the vice.

“The Nigerian women will henceforth vote for political parties that agree to the above demand; that prioritise women issues and give women the 35 per cent Affirmative Action.

“The 35 per cent affirmative action should come in both political party structure, nomination for elections, and appointive offices.

“Different groups should support the capacity building and financial empowerment of women interested in politics and governance,’’ she said.

Shoda said the council in collaboration with the Bank of Industry in 2017 commence the disbursement of N50,000 loan to 1,000 women in all the states of the federation using FCT as a pilot project.

She assured that “the council would consolidate on this project to ensure more women benefit from soft loans to better their lives.’’