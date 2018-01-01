- Advertisement -

The Primate of Nigeria Anglican Communion and Bishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh, has predicted that 2018 would be a year of optimism and happiness for Nigerians.

Okoh made the prediction in his New Year message to Nigerians on Monday in Abuja.

He, however, assured Nigerians that in spite of the challenges faced by the country, they would experience the power of the Almighty God.

According to him, Nigerians will uplift themselves from the clutches of helplessness by focusing more on solutions to the economic and political problems facing the country.

“I want to assure you that such problems that have consumed a colossal amount of our money such as electricity supply, unemployment, political situations, Boko Haram, Herdsmen palaver, medical and labour issues, had made some people to feel like giving up already.

“Do not be frustrated or unhappy, do not take it on anyone, avoid being vengeful for the Lord is working out a miracle for you,” he said.

Okoh assured that God who created the world out of nothing would change the situations and make Nigeria to work again.

The Primate also prophesied that there might difficulties along the path, but the people would reap the fruits of their labour in 2018.

He called on all Nigerians to have faith and allow God to be their guardian in all endeavours who would resolve all their personal and national problems.

In his remark, Rev. Yakubu Pam, Northern Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, also called for the fear of God in all dealings, adding that Nigerians should be upright and live in simplicity.

Pam urged the Federal Government to end hunger in the land by creating an enabling environment where citizens would have gainful means of livelihood.

He urged leaders at all levels to maintain harmony and tolerance so as to attract good attention from their followers.

The cleric called on the church to keep praying for political leaders and the unity of the country so that it would remain intact.

“We must resist temptation of any kind and ensure peace and unity.

“What we see today is not encouraging especially the hardship in the land; unless a proactive measure is taken, we will witness downturn in our quest to recover fully from recession.

“The government must end all forms of insurrections and wanton mayhem being visited on innocent villagers by terrorists; the government must step up security and restore hope to the people.

“The war against the insurgents must be seen in all the light of safety to our teeming population, which have become vulnerable to attacks,” Pam said.