Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, John Jonah, has expressed concern over the challenge of inequality in the country.

Jonah, a retired Rear Admiral in the Nigerian Navy, said it was disturbing that the contributions of Ijaw people to national growth and development were hardly accorded recognition in national affairs.

He spoke on Sunday in Yenagoa during a reception in honour of a Yenagoa-based lawyer, Francis Egele, after a Thanksgiving Service for his elevation to the rank of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC).

Dignitaries who graced the event were former President Goodluck Jonathan, justices and judges, Senator Nimi Barigha-Amange, serving and former commissioners, lawmakers, members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and academics including Dr. Philips Okolo of the Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, among others.

Jonah, who insisted that Ijaw people also deserve national recognition, noted that because “Nigeria is an unequal country”, it took hard work and commitment for Egele attain the enviable rank of SAN, which is the pinnacle of legal practice in the country.

The Deputy Governor, who commended Egele for his achievements in law practice, which had been crowned with the award of SAN on him, said that the people of Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation are proud of him and encouraged other lawyers to emulate him.

In her remarks, the Chairman of the reception event, Justice Margaret Ayemieye, said that Egele’s humility had taken him to the zenith of his legal career.

She implored legal practitioners from the state, especially the young ones, to learn from Egele’s humble disposition to law practice, stressing that his elevation gladdened the hearts of Bayelsans.

Also speaking, a senior lawyer and former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Fedude Zimughan, said Egele had paid his dues and deserved to join the privileged class of the silk in law practice.

An elated Egele, who is a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, thanked associates, friends and well-wishers for the solidarity accorded him in his home state and dedicated the award of SAN on him to all Bayelsans.