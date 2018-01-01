- Advertisement -

The West African Youths Initiatives for Peace-Building & Leadership Development (WAIPLD), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has called on Nigerians to support security agencies under the aegis of Operation Safe Haven, in restoring and sustaining peaceful co-existence in Plateau State and environs.

The coordinator of WAIPLD, Mr Victor Zoho, stated this on Monday in a New Year message to the Commander, officers and men of the Operation Safe Haven.

According to the organization, the peace enjoyed in Plateau and environs in the outgone year 2017 would have been impossible but for the sacrifices and gallantry of the officers and men of the outfit.

“Today’s peace is made possible by the countless days and sleepless nights our men and women of the service undergo in the bush, villages and all parts of the Plateau to ensure a safer society for all to live in and go about their legitimate businesses.

“This is made to seem so simple by the leadership provided by Maj. Gen. Anthony Atolagbe, the commander of the Operation Safe Haven, hence the need for support by all Nigerians.”

The coordinator of the NGO said in the year 2017, the activities of the Operation Safe Haven were so effective that the constant clashes between locals and pastoralists were reduced drastically.

According to him, “it is important for all to support the peace-building efforts of the Operation Safe Haven and the courageous actions of the commander especially in the year 2018.’’

He said that it is on record that communities that hitherto didn’t enjoy crisis-free festive periods had a different experience in 2017.

He also commended the efforts of the personnel of the outfit in the outgone year.

The WAIPLD is an NGO that supports peace-building efforts of both state and non-state actors as well as provide support for Poverty Eradication programmes and help in training of out of school teenagers.