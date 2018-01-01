- Advertisement -

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, has called on the Federal Government to protect every Nigerian irrespective of tribe or religion, lamenting the number Igbo youths killed last year in the hands of soldiers of operation Python Dance.

OYC also lamented that most Igbo Youths lost their investments estimated at over N63 trillion in Northern Nigeria, South West, especially the Igbo traders, when their were gutted by fire as well as due to demolition of shops by the Lagos State Government.

And to minimize such huge loss, the group called on Ndigbo to relocate their business headquarters to Igboland and make South East the economic hub of Nigeria.

Rising from its end of year meeting in Umuahia, OYC said that “Igbo Youths mourn our Youths who fell victim during the operation Python Dance and those killed in the North East. We call on the Federal Government to protect all citizens no matter the circumstances”.

A statement signed by its Secretary General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, and the National Vice President, Obinna Achionye, the group urged “the Federal Government to resolve the issues surrounding the hike of petroleum products prices.

“We commend the South East Governors especially the Enugu state Governor, for rising to the occasion to protect Ndigbo from Fulani herdsmen, Governor Umahi for his developmental strides in Ebonyi, Governor Obiano for preservation of Igbo political identity, Governor Ikpeazu for his Made in Abia Products and Governor Okorocha on his developmental strides in Imo. We urge all the Governors of South East to do more for the people”.

OYC also urged Ndigbo to expect tougher times in 2018, to be prepared to adjust to the economic realities on the ground.

The group also alleged that it has uncovered plot by some unnamed few Igbo leaders to create chaos in the leadership of OYC and alleged plot to remove its National President, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and called on the South East Governors to warn this unnamed Igbo leaders “because any attempt to dislodge the Leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide will spell doom for them as Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro tenure expires in December 2018”.