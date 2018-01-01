- Advertisement -

The General Overseer, Peculiar Gospel Outreach Ministry, Imode, Kwara, Pastor Joseph Babatunde, has called on churches to engage more in charity to reduce the hardships being faced by the less privileged in the country.

Babatunde made the call on Monday during the 9th Convention/Crusade held at Peculiar Camp, Imode, Oke Ero Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the theme of the convention was: “To Seek First the Kingdom of God and His Righteousness and All Other Things Shall Be Added Unto Us”.

The cleric said if all churches could render more assistance to the less privileged, it would go a long way in eradicating poverty and enhancing the quality of lives of the poor in the society.

He also urged Christians to live exemplary life by following to the letter the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Babatunde enjoined Christians to live true Christian life that was worthy of emulation.

He cautioned churches against inviting comedians to perform in churches.

According to him, most comedians are fond of creating amusement while mocking the Holy Spirit and Pastors in the Church.

NAN reports that the activities of the church’s 9th Convention included visitation to the less privileged, hospitals and the Omu-Aran medium Prison.