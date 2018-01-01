- Advertisement -

Edo State Government has confirmed receiving no fewer than 1,872 Libya returnees in less than two months.

The returnees who were among thousands of other Nigerians airlifted by the Federal Government, in collaboration with the International Organisation for Migration are being resettled by the state government.

It would be recalled that the state started the airlifting of its citizens on November 7, 2017.

The state government had set up a task force on anti-human trafficking, led by the Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, to help the victims reintegrate themselves back into society.

It also organised skills acquisition programmes for the returnees and placed them on a stipend for three months.

The Secretary of the task force, Mrs. Oyemwense Abieyuwa, while speaking in Benin said a new batch of 49 retunees, comprising 37 males, 11 females and a baby, was received last Friday.

According to Abieyuwa, “We have about 1,800 returnees. Its operation has been going on smoothly to the glory of God. We have been improving our operation.

“Medically, they (returnees) are being attended to. In terms of logistics, we are trying to keep up to ensure that they are properly rehabilitated.”

She said that the task force had enlarged its scope of medical care and counselling, while the first batch of returnees had received their stipend.

“Other batches will receive theirs as and when due. The members of the task force are working day and night so as to get the bank details as accurately as possible,” she also said.

Abieyuwa further stated that the task force had taken steps to ward off impersonators, who may want to capitalise on the opportunities created for the returnees.

“We have had some experiences but we have also been very vigilant and we have our staff on ground to ensure that persons do not come here to impersonate.

“So, what we do is to be very vigilant. Only those we bring back from Lagos will be taken care of.”