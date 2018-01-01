- Advertisement -

Shina Olukolu, Gombe State Police Commissioner, has attributed the peaceful Christmas celebration in the state to the cooperation of the citizens and residents.

Olukolu, who stated that adequate steps were taken to ensure safe and peaceful yuletide across the state, added that following peaceful conduct of people of Gombe, the state continued to witness low criminal activities.

The CP was speaking during a conference with the state’s Command Management Team, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) as well as senior police officers where he vowed that the command would leave no stone unturned in the bid to sustain the prevailing peace in the state.

He said the command’s operational strategies in terms of its Tactical Operation Points (TOP), aggressive patrol carried out day and night, as well as intelligence gathering led to a low crime rate in the state in 2017.

The police in Gombe, he said, had been working in close collaboration with vigilante groups, hunters, community leaders and the public to ensure high flow of information that deterred criminals from carrying out their activities.

He disclosed that during the last quarter of 2017, the command succeeded in arresting, and charged to court for prosecution, 150 criminals for various violent crimes and simple misdemeanor.

While appreciating the media for the cordial working relationship as well as balancing their reports in line with national interest, he urged members of the public to sustain the good work by quickly providing the command with useful information that would help in curtailing criminal activities in the state both during and after the holiday season.