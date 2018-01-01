- Advertisement -

Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Speaker, House of Representatives, has vowed to protect and defend the interest of people of Bauchi State in arriving at any political decision ahead of 2019 general election.

Dogara stated this Sunday at a reception held in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State to mark his 50th birthday anniversary.

On the political developments in Bauchi State, he said, “Wherever the interest of majority of the people dictates, that we should go to, that is where you will find me, by the grace of God.”

He dismissed fears expressed by Hon. Mohammed Aminu Tukur, the member representing Lere/Bula in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, who expressed concerns over rumours of political realignment and reconciliation in the state and said that as a leader, he would never betray the trust of the people of Bauchi State.