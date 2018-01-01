- Advertisement -

Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba Ewuare II, has sent a New Year felicitation to all Edo sons and daughters and indeed Nigerians across the globe wishing them a happy and prosperous New Year.

In his New Year message through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Desmond Agbama, Oba Ewuare II encouraged the people to enter the New Year with renewed hope, vigour and great satisfaction, believing that 2018 would be better than previous years.

He expressed confidence that in the years ahead, Nigeria’s economy would improve in view of the measures taken by the Federal Government to put things right.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the efforts, the Benin monarch enjoined Nigerians to eschew corruption and be patriotic in attitude and orientation to build a virile nation.

He urged Nigerians to always be their brother’s keeper, and desist from hate speeches and all forms of inhumanity to man, even as he cautioned youths against social vices.