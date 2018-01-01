- Advertisement -

The President, Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG), Alhaji Sani Dangote, has called for the passage of the Seed Bill to deal sternly with the supply of spurious seeds and fertiliser that are causing havoc to the fortunes of farmers in the state.

Dangote who spoke in Lagos, said the passage of the seed bill will act against those elements indulging in the adulteration of seeds.

He said the proposed law will regulate the storage, sale, registration, licencing, distribution and use of seeds, lamenting that agriculture has continued to face challenges, such as limited access to finance and inputs for farmers.

One of the strategies the group is engaging to mitigate the obstacles is to establish small agro-processing clusters and mega food parks across the country that would support farmers and entrepreneurs.

Dangote noted that cluster initiatives are some of the options employed to solve the multiple problems of agriculture, including getting small farmers to repay loans.

He said such clusters will attract funds for farmers to set value addition infrastructure, create and expand food processing, as well as ensure preservation capacities, and infrastructure provision for agro processing clusters, and create backward and forward linkages, food safety and quality assurance infrastructure and human resources and institutions.

He, however, said the group will work with the National Assembly for the National agribusiness investment plan for food and nutrition security in Nigeria bill, geared towards ensuring food security and improve nutrition among citizens.