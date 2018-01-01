- Advertisement -

Ahead of 2018, the Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, has appealed to the people of the state to keep hope alive, promising better days.

The speaker made the appeal in his New Year message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, on Sunday in Asaba.

Oborevwori assured the people of a robust legislative year in 2018, adding that the Assembly has a lot to offer the people of the state in the New Year.

Oborevwori said: “My fellow Deltans, in this New Year, we should keep hope alive. There is hope for our dear state and so we should keep hope alive.

“Our state is going to remain on top in 2018. The future is bright for Delta.

“I want to commend Deltans for their unalloyed support so far and I am assuring them that better days are ahead for our dear state.

“As lawmakers, we will continue to put in our best in all that we do, we will remain committed to the welfare of our constituents.

“Several Bills were passed and signed into law last year and in this New Year, we are going to make more laws for the benefit of our people and to achieve this, we need the support of our people more than ever before.’’

The speaker commended the state government for giving the people of the state a better deal in the last two years and assured that the continuous cordial relationship between the executive and the legislative would be sustained.

Oborevwori, however, noted that in spite of the harsh economic situation in the country, the state government was able to meet up with its responsibilities to the people.

He expressed optimism that the New Year is going to be more prosperous, imploring Deltans to continue to pray for those piloting the affairs of the state and the country for divine direction.