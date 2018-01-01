- Advertisement -

Senator David Mark, the immediate past President of the Senate, has urged the governments and citizens alike to brace up to the challenges of nationhood and work harmoniously to make 2018 a year of fulfillment.

Senator Mark in a New Year goodwill message to Nigerians, noted that 2017 was challenging but expressed optimism that 2018 would be fulfilling if governments at all levels make the people the centre point of their policies and programmes.

The statement issued on Sunday was signed by Paul Mumeh, his media aide.

Senator Mark who acknowledged the resilience and perseverance of citizens in the midst of socio-economic and political difficulties in 2017, urged them to reignite their undying spirit and enter 2018 with vigour and hope.