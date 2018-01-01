- Advertisement -

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged the people of the state and Nigerians to continue to reflect on things that united the country in the New Year.

Akeredolu made the call in a new year message issued by his by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Segun Ajiboye, on Monday in Akure.

He also called on Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the service and development of the country.

He said rather than seeking unnecessary agitations that could create mistrust among the people, Nigerians should continue to live together and shun divisive tendencies.

“The government will be encouraged to concentrate on addressing issues that affect the growth and development of the country if the various sections and civil society groups view Nigeria as a home that must not be disorganised,” the governor said.