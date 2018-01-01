- Advertisement -

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed a traditional ruler and his pregnant wife in the southern part of Kaduna state.

Gambo Makama, the Etum Numana, and his wife were said to have been killed in Arak, his hometown in Sanga local government area of the state, around 12:05 am.

The assailants reportedly broke into Makama’s residence and opened fire on three persons. The third identified as the son of the traditional ruler.

While Makama and his wife died on the spot, his son was taken to the hospital.

The chief had left his palace in Gwantu, headquarters of Sanga local government, to celebrate the New Year.

Bala Audu, chairman of Sanga Development Association, spoke on the incident.

“He was seated with his second wife who is pregnant. Suddenly the gunmen, who I was told covered their faces with masks, invaded the house and opened fire on them, alongside his son who is about 45 years.

“The chief and his wife died on the spot, the son did not die but he sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

“The gun men set the house ablaze and burnt a vehicle which was recently given to the chief as a gift.

“They fled into the bush after they committed the dastardly act.”

Some officers at the divisional police station in Gwantu confirmed the killings but did not give details.

Aliyu Mukhtar, spokesman of the Kaduna police command, was not available for comments as of the time this report was filed.

He neither responded to calls nor replied a text message sent.

At least 10 people have been killed in separate attacks in southern Kaduna in the two weeks.

The first attack occurred on December 22 in Nidem village, Kaninkon district in Jama’a local government area of the state. Gunmen had invaded the village square where a Christmas Carol was going on. Four people were killed in the incident.

In the second attack which took place in Anguwan Mailafiya, Gwong Chiefdom also in Jama’a local government area, on Christmas eve, six people were killed.

Last week, the Kaduna state government said more troops had been deployed to southern Kaduna to beef up security.