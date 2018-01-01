- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari has stressed the importance of the year 2018 in the realization of his administration’s change agenda, laying out efforts to improve what he said was the huge infrastructure deficit in the country.

In his New Year national broadcast on Monday, he regretted the crippling fuel scarcity witnessed in the country which he observed made the Christmas less merry for Nigerians.

He said: “This year promises to be pivotal in our quest for change. Unfortunately, I am saddened to acknowledge that for many this Christmas and New Year holidays have been anything but merry and happy.

“Instead of showing love, companionship and charity, some of our compatriots chose this period to inflict severe hardship on us all by creating unnecessary fuel scarcity across the country.

“The consequence was that not many could travel and the few who did had to pay exorbitant transport fares. This is unacceptable given that NNPC had taken measures to ensure availability at all depots.

“I am determined to get to the root of this collective blackmail of all Nigerians and ensure that whichever groups are behind this manipulated hardship will be prevented from doing so again.

“Such unpatriotism will not divert the Administration from the course we have set ourselves. Our government’s watchword and policy thrust is change.

“We must change our way of doing things or we will stagnate and be left behind in the race to lift our people out of poverty and into prosperity.”

The president who devoted a large part of his address “mainly to informing you about the intense efforts this administration is putting to address our country’s huge infrastructural deficit,” said it would make significant in-roads in advancing road, rail and power projects across the country.

According to him, the administration has set itself ambitious targets on railways, stressing that the Lagos-Kano Standard Gauge Railway is already in the construction stage.

Giving details of the projects, he stated: “The line should reach Ibadan from Lagos by the end of 2019 and will carry two million passengers per year and five million tons of cargo will be transported every year giving a substantial boost to the country’s economy.

“Construction of the Kano – Kaduna segment is expected to commence this year and reach Kaduna by the end of 2019. By the end of 2021, the two ends will be joined so that we will have standard gauge railway across the main North-South trading route.

“The Abuja – Kaduna route will be boosted by additional rolling stock next Thursday and will be able to handle one million commuters annually.

“At the same time I have approved and negotiations will be concluded in the first part of this year for the Port Harcourt to Maiduguri line covering Aba, Owerri, Umuahia, Enugu, Awka, Abakaliki, Makurdi, Lafia, Jos, Bauchi, Gombe, Yola and Damaturu. The Abuja to Itakpe line will go through Baro and terminate in Warri with the construction of a new seaport at Warri.

“Negotiations are also advanced for the construction of other railway lines, firstly from Kano to Maradi in Niger Republic passing through Kazaure, Daura, Katsina, Jibia to Maradi.

“Secondly, Lagos to Calabar the ‘Coastal Rail’ through Ore, Benin, Agbor, Asaba, Onitsha, Sapele, Ughelli, Warri, Yenagoa, Otuoke, Port Harcourt, Aba, Uyo and Calabar. In the next few years, all these Nigerian cities will be linked by functional modern rail systems, giving an enormous boost to the social and economic life of our people.

“With respect to the Abuja Capital Light Rail, progress has reached 98% completion, as at 64% completion when we assumed office. Only test runs remain before the start of operations.

“This train service will stimulate economic activities in the Federal Capital and provide residents with an efficient and safe transportation system.

“Twelve railway sub-stations around the capital over a 45.2 kilometre route will serve as a catalyst and a pull factor to the economy of the area. The Light Rail System will reduce traffic congestion and carbon emission in line with the Administration’s policy on climate change.”

The president said the management of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has been reconstituted and has been charged with a 12-week rapid intervention in road repairs to cover all the geopolitical zones. Government is undertaking repairs and maintenance of 44 roads within the six geo-political zones.

He added: “Twenty-five major highways will be funded under the N100billion SUKUK facility. Each geopolitical zone will benefit by an equal amount of N16.67billion.”

He outlined major highways that are to receive special attention to include Oyo – Ogbomosho, Ofusu – Ore – Ajebandele – Shagamu, Yenagoa Road Junction – Kolo Otuoke – Bayelsa Palm, Enugu – Port Harcourt Dual Carriage Way, Onitsha – Enugu Expressway, Kaduna Eastern Bypass, Dualization of Kano – Maiduguri Road, Dualization of Abuja – Lokoja – Benin Road, and Dualization of Suleja – Minna Road.

He said in addition, the government has approved work to start on the re-construction of Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano road which is in a state of disrepair, noting that work will soon start and is expected to be completed in 2019.

On power, he observed that more Nigerians across the country are experiencing improved power supply to their homes and businesses, adding: “However, power remains a concern to this government because too many people still do not have a regular and reliable supply.”

The president further said: “The Payment Assurance Guarantee Scheme which started in January 2016 has enabled the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trader to raise so far N701 billion to assure Generation Companies of at least 80% payment for any power delivered to the national grid.

“Consequently, the generation has now reached 7,000MW. On December 8, 2017, the country achieved 5,155MW of power delivered to consumers, the highest level ever recorded.

“Several moribund projects have been revived. Repairs of Afam Power Station added 110MW in 2017 and another 240MW will be added this year through a private investment partnership.

“Katsina Power Project is now being tested and producing 10MW of power from wind for the first time in Nigeria. It should be fully operational this year.

“The Zungeru 700MW Hydroelectric Power Project, stalled by court cases is due for completion in 2019. The transmission and other requirements to operate the 30MW Gurara Phase 1 Hydroelectric Plant, the 40MW Kashimbilla Hydroelectric Plant and the 215 MW Kaduna Gas/LPG/Diesel Power Plant will also be completed this year.

“A landmark project, Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project is, at last, taking off. This project has been on the drawing Board for 40 years, but now the engineering, procurement, and construction contract for the 3,050MW project has been agreed with a Chinese joint venture Company with a financing commitment from the government of China. Completion is targeted for 2023.

“As I mentioned earlier, the Transmission Company of Nigeria can now distribute all the 7,000MW that can be generated. TCN and the Niger Delta Holding Company have added 1,950MVA of 330 down to 132KV transformer capacity of 10 transmission stations and 2,930MVA of 132 down to 33KV transformer capacity of 42 sub-stations including Ikot Ekpene, Aba, Alagbon, Ajah, Ejigbo, Funtua, and Zaria.

“This Administration is working with the privatised distribution Companies to overcome the continuing challenges of distribution.

“These massive public works should spearhead the recovery and lead millions back to employment.”

On the economy, he pointed out that his administration got the country out of recession which he said was caused by past government’s policies.

According to him, “you will recall that it was not until last year that we got out of the economic recession into which the country had fallen as a consequence of past unsustainable economic policies which projected short-term illusory growth.

“The government is slowly stabilizing the economy.

“It was in order to change the steady and steep decline that we adopted the more sustainable policies and programmes captured in the Economic Recovery Plan.

“Diversification efforts have resulted in improved output particularly in agriculture and solid minerals sectors.

“The relative exchange rate stability has improved manufacturing sector performance.

“We have got to get used to discipline and direction in economic management. The days of business, as usual, are numbered.

“Two years ago I appealed to people to go back to the land. I am highly gratified that agriculture has picked up, contributing to the government’s effort to re-structure the economy. Rice imports will stop this year. Local rice, fresher and more nutritious will be on our dishes from now on.

“By the same token, I am today appealing to enterprising Nigerians with ideas and unemployed graduates and other able-bodied and literate men and women with ideas not to just sit and wait for employment from the government or the Organized Private Sector.

“Great nations are built by enterprising people who turn their hands to anything that circumstances dictate.”