- Advertisement -

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has promised to undertake more people oriented policies that would improve their welfare in 2018.

Ahmed has also pledged to be more aggressive in the pursuit of his policy of inclusiveness and shared prosperity.

The governor made the pledge in Ilorin on Sunday in his New Year message to the people of the state.

In the message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Abdulwahab Oba, the governor also promised to rededicate himself to collective prosperity.

He thanked the people of the state for their faith and commitment to peace, growth and development of the state in previous years.

Ahmed admonished the people against hate speeches capable of causing breach of prevailing peaceful and harmonious relationship among the good people of the state.

He also urged them to have positive resolutions towards building a more economically stable country in the new year.

“I’m determined and irreversibly committed to completing all ongoing projects and providing equitable dividends of democracy, infrastructural development across the state,” the governor said.

The governor therefore wished the people of the state a happy and prosperous New Year.