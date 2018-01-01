- Advertisement -

Primate Nicholas Okoh, the spiritual head of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has told Nigerians in his New Year message that 2018 would be a year of happiness for all, saying: “Do not be frustrated or unhappy” as the Lord ” is working out a miracle” .

He assured that Nigerians would experience: “The mighty power of the one that created all things” inspite of the multitude of problems facing Nigeria presently.

Primate Okoh noted that “There are helpless situations about our national life” which presently were making many to be thinking too much of the problems, which had consumed colossal amount of money.

These problems he itemized as erratic power supply, unemployment, political situations, Boko Haram, Herdsmen palaver, medical and labour issues etc. These problems though overwhelming, he counselled “Do not be frustrated or unhappy, do not take it on anyone, avoid being vengeful for the Lord is working out a miracle for you”.

Primate Okoh assured that God who created the world out of nothing “can change our situations and make Nigeria to work again.”

The Primate prophesied that: “There may be life in descent. You have difficulties you cannot solve, probably with child bearing, in 2018 you will reap the fruit of your labour. The Lord will visit you and you will know laughter again.”

He called on all Nigerians to have faith in God in 2018 to allow the Almighty to perfect all these good packages of good health, provision of food, protection from witches and wizards, mending of broken marriages, opening of wombs of barren women, bringing an end to recession and making businesses to boom again.