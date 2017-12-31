- Advertisement -

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has lauded the sacrifices of civil servants who endured financial constraints during the recently concluded state’s civil service reforms.

Bello gave the commendation in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Petra Onyegbule, in Lokoja on Sunday to mark the New Year celebration.

Bello noted that 2017 had been a challenging year for the state as they all tried to put the effects of the civil service reforms behind and consolidate on the gains that were recorded.

“I assure you all that in 2018, you shall begin to enjoy some of the immediate benefits of the verification.

“As a father and provider, I know the pains and disappointments of not being able to meet the needs of dependants in due season.

“An efficient civil service is the engine room of any government and I am delighted that the Kogi civil service is being repositioned for efficiency, effectiveness and productivity,” Bello said.

The governor praised the people of the state for their cooperation in fighting insecurity, saying, “the once dreaded state is now becoming a confluence of peace and tranquility”.

According to him, security is a necessary foundation for the economic development of the state.

He added that the launch of the Confluence Rice was evidence that investments have come into the state, stressing that it would translate into better living conditions for the people of Kogi.

“Other initiatives in the agricultural sector shall be rolled out within the first quarter of the year.

“These initiatives shall employ young people and make them agents of wealth creation.

“In order to deliver good governance to all, expansion of infrastructure shall continue in remote and urban areas of our state.”