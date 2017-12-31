- Advertisement -

The Akwa Ibom state government has declared the recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which listed the state as one of the leading in high rate of unemployment in the country, as misleading.

Speaking through the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh, the state faulted the NBS rating, not only to be misleading, but also a misrepresentation of facts.

Udoh who spoke with journalists over the weekend in Uyo, the state capital said Akwa Ibom has in the past 30 months focused on creating job opportunities through alternative channels in industrialization, tourism and agriculture among others.

His words “These outlets have created job outlets outside the civil service structure. In the industrial sector, the economic benefits include direct employment, distributorship, service provision, supplies and contractorship.

“Even within the immediate communities, micro & small business are springing by the day with hugely promising prospects for job creation, poverty alleviation and wealth creation.

“The agric and tourism sectors have also become a major generator of employment with a large number of youth entrepreneurs and start-ups,” he said.

He expressed disappointment that the NBS report failed to take into account the numerous alternative employment outlets the state has continued to create.

”It is important to note that the state government is focused on diversifying the state economy from a civil service orientation to a private sector driven economy.

“By this, the scale on employment is gradually tipping in favour of private sector employment and employability.

“For a state that same National Bureau of Statistics has consistently rated in the last 18months as the 2nd most preferred destination of foreign direct investment in Nigeria; it therefore appears a misnomer for the state to be listed as one with high rate of unemployment,” Udoh stated.