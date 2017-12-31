- Advertisement -

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Sunday reiterated that it would continue to prioritise all that concerns residents of the state in 2018.

The Acting Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Publicity, Mr Tunde Braimoh, gave the assurance in Lagos.

Braimoh, in his New Year Message, said that the state parliament had got many feathers for its public-oriented laws and resolutions which have transformed the state.

“Once it concerns Lagos, we (the Assembly) cannot settle for less.

“We will put in our efforts and do all we can in 2018 to see that we satisfy the yearnings and aspirations of the people of Lagos,’’ the lawmaker said.

The spokesman, representing Kosofe Constituency II at the Assembly, assured that the state parliament would break new grounds to foster more development in 2018.

He said that the residents should expect a more vibrant representation and the enactment of bills that would enhance the standard of living in the state.

Braimoh prayed against every form of disunity and division in the society but prosperity, a better environment and more abundant life for residents in the New Year.

According to him, Nigerians are so much desirous of happiness in 2018 and the government across all levels must continue to work to alleviate their suffering.

The lawmaker, who noted that those on the corridors of power had several challenges to combat, advised both the Federal and State Governments to prioritise the security of lives and the welfare of citizens.

“Those that are privileged to be in positions of authority should know that they are not there for decoration, aggrandizement or grandstanding but for a purpose which is to make life easier.

“The primary duty of government is for the security and the welfare of the citizens. We have to make sure that the machinery and institution of government meet those expectations.

“We must make sure that we deliver on the functions of government,’’ he added.

Also speaking, Hon. Bisi Yusuff, representing Alimosho Constituency I at the Assembly, commended Nigerians, especially residents of Lagos, for their resilience despite the harsh economy.

Yusuff, in his New Year Message, urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the current government in the midst of the harsh economic situation, assuring that there would be better days ahead.

The lawmaker called on the political class at all levels to be sacrificial and selfless in their dealings, to bring succour to the suffering of the masses.

He urged the Federal Government to do all to create more employment opportunities, as well as providing quality education and health services.