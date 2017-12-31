- Advertisement -

Morakinyo Ogele, an Akure-based human rights lawyer, at the weekend alleged that Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, was the mastermind of the arrest, prosecution and detention in prison custody of Olukere of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Obasanyin Ganiyu.

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrate Court had last Wednesday ordered that the monarch and five other persons be remanded in prison over allegations of conspiracy, attempted murder and murder.

Ogele, while addressing journalists in Akure, Ondo State capital, warned that the continued detention of the traditional ruler could cause a major crisis in the town.

He urged other traditional rulers in the state and well-meaning Nigerians to intervene in the matter and prevail on Fayose to stop dragging the Yoruba traditional institution in the mud.

“While opening his multi-million naira hotel, Oba Obasanyin Ganiyu said in his speech that Ikere people had not endorsed any indigene of the town as their preferred candidate in the next governorship election in the state.

“Three days after the event, thugs invaded the hotel and destroyed the property. The police chased the hoodlums and killed one of them.

“But to our dismay, the story was changed and the monarch was charged to court on suspicion that he was involved in the killing.

“It is curious that after Oba Obasanyin had been remanded in prison, the police came out to say the boy was killed by them and that he was an armed robber.

“Even if the monarch is not supporting Eleka, an indigene of the town and candidate of Governor Fayose, I don’t think he has done anything wrong,” Ogele, who also hails from the town, said.