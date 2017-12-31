- Advertisement -

On the occasion of New Year celebration, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has felicitated with the people of the state in particular and Nigerians in general, urging them to renew their faith in God and be committed to things that would promote peace, unity and progress.

Gov. Ugwuanyi in a New Year message promised to sustain the tempo of peace and good governance in the state to improve the living standard of the people as the true heroes of democracy.

The governor reiterated that “Enugu State is in the hands of God”, stressing that, “in all we do, we give God due glory, honour and adoration”.

He prayed that the state will continue to grow from strength to strength.

Gov. Ugwuanyi wished Nigerians a happy and prosperous 2018 and thanked the people of the state for their prayers, support, love and solidarity, reassuring them of his resolve to continue to serve them selflessly with the fear of God to fully realize the dreams of the state’s founding fathers.