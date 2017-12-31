- Advertisement -

Chief David Umahi, Governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman of South East Governors Forum, has urged Nigerians to brace up the challenges of 2018, saying that the time had come for the nation to live beyond dependence on oil as the mainstay of the economy.

Governor Umahi in his 2018 New Year message signed by Emmanuel Uzor, his Chief Press Secretary, on Sunday said Nigeria has lost her major source of survival which was agriculture and had lived on a borrowed rope of petroleum over the years which he said was responsible for the economic crisis being faced in the country.

He said part of his administration’s target for 2018 was to make agriculture the mainstay of the economy in Ebonyi State, adding that with the world tilting towards electronic world, it would soon be impossible for anybody to buy oil.

The statement reads, “As we graciously and thankfully enter into the New Year, 2018, I want to thank God for His love in the past years especially 2017 that just ended with various challenges that faced us as a people. It is my earnest desire that we must live beyond oil and dust and fan to flame our agriculture, which used to make us thick before the discovery of oil. As it stands now, a day cometh when there will be no revenue coming from petroleum sector and that is why we in Ebonyi State have started to go back to agriculture evident in our 2018 budget which we tagged Budget of Divine Manifestation. We are giving more attention to the area of agriculture because it is the solution to our impending doom if we refuse to live beyond oil.”

Umahi who prophesied that 2018 could be hard also proffered solution on how to survive in the New Year which he said included hard work and dedication to service and urged Nigerians and people of Ebonyi State to show more commitment to their duties.

The governor further called for prayers that would enthrone peace and unity among all ethnic nationalities and urged Nigerians to believe in their nation and work hard to ensure that there is peace in the country in the New Year.