- Advertisement -

Dr Oludare Adesina, the Oyo State Commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), has expressed optimism that Nigeria would return to prosperity in 2018.

Adesina expressed this hope on Sunday in Ibadan in his New Year message made available to newsmen.

He called on Nigerians and officers of the corps to be more positive in their relationship with one another, maintaining that the new year would be filled with fresh and greater opportunities.

“I urge Nigerians to be positive in all they do as well as contribute immensely to national development in their respective capabilities.

“Our officers should not lose courage as 2018 will usher in a new dawn in PCN with good tidings that will put a new song in their mouths.

“I assure you that the much awaited presidential assent on the Nigerian Peace Corps bill will soon be a reality,’’ he said.

The PCN chief urged residents of the state to live in peace, celebrate with caution and be security-conscious and law-abiding.

He lauded Dr Dickson Akoh, the PCN National Commandant for his efforts in taking the organisation to greater heights, reiterating his unalloyed and undying commitment to the service of his fatherland.