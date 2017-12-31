- Advertisement -

The Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has urged Nigerians to keep alive their hope in the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to restore the economy and bring it to a remarkable height.

In his New Year message, which was signed by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Yomi Layinka, Ajimobi admitted that the country experienced social and economic challenges in 2017, stressing however that the various programmes and policies of the Federal Government would bring the needed succour to the people in 2018.

Ajimobi said, “Although the challenges we are currently facing appear daunting, it is my utmost belief that, with the commitment and sincerity being exhibited by the Buhari-led government, we shall overcome them.

“On our part, I want to assure you that we will complete some of the ongoing projects across the state; particularly those already slated for completion by 2018. We will also embark on aggressive rural infrastructural development.

“We are resolute in consolidating on the gains of the past. I crave your understanding and cooperation as good citizens of the state, particularly on the poor state of the economy, which has taken its toll on virtually all the states of the federation.

“I want to appeal to our people to keep supporting President Buhari’s administration. Let us repose confidence in the president to take the economy through a remarkable turnaround.”

The governor also expressed sympathy with Nigerians on the fuel crisis in the country, which, he said, spoilled the fun of the Yuletide for many people.

He said the experience was a phase that would soon end.