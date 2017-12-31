- Advertisement -

A member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Abdussamad Dasuki (APC-Sokoto), representing Tambuwal and Kebbe Federal Constituency on Sunday disbursed N7 million to 350 unemployed youths.

NAN report that the disbursement was flagged-off under the empowerment programme of the lawmaker in Jabo town of Tambuwal local government area.

Speaking at the occasion, Dasuki said the gesture was part of his efforts to empower the unemployed youths to enable them establish small scale businesses for self-reliance.

He said, “it is based on that today we are selecting 350 youths as a pilot programme in order to support each with N20,000 to become self reliant.

“Our aim is to support the unemployed youths and create jobs and entrepreneurial activities will continue to be our priority.

“So, we have been on all major tracks to ensure that we can help our people, most especially youths and women.

”This is because supporting them is key to improving the living standard of the society,” Dasuki said.

He called on youths to shun any kind of violence to ensure sustainable peace and unity for the overall development of the country.

He further commended the people of his constituency for their continuous support towards ensuring the success of all his programmes.

In his remarks, the District Head of Jabo, Alhaji Aliyu Garba, commended the lawmaker for his contributions towards the development of the area and the society in general.

He called on the beneficiaries to ensure judicious use of the money tp improve their living standard.