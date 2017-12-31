- Advertisement -

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has urged Nigerians to adopt positive attitude in 2018.

According to the governor, every available indices indicated that the country was on the brink of greatness.

Tambuwal in a New Year Message issued by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, said the prospect of a better nation will be realized if the people cooperated and worked together for the betterment of the nation.

Tambuwal stated that he was confident that efforts put in place by his administration will continue to impact positively on the lives of the people of Sokoto State

“2018 would be a year of great significance for Nigeria as such working together with a united purpose will guarantee success for our nation. This is imperative not just for our well-being, but for the benefit of the future generation of Nigerians.

“We’re expecting increased output from our farmers and with crops like rice, sorghum and wheat, we hope to maintain our position as one of the leading producers in Nigeria.

“We’ve expanded our industrial base into fertilizer production. We’re hopeful that other industries will come on stream to provide employment opportunities for our people, and subsequently improve on the economic situation of our dear state”, he said.