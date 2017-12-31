- Advertisement -

Senator Adamu Aliero, representing Kebbi Central on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi, distributed eight cars, 250 motorcycles and 560 grinding machines in 89 wards of his constituency.

NAN report that other items distributed were; 500 tailoring machines, 300 water pumps and N10, 000 cash each to 2,000 women in the constituency.

Aliero, while distributing the tools said it was part of his empowerment drive aimed at making the youths and women become self reliant in the constituency.

“This is the second time I have empowered my people; the first one, I distributed 600 water pumps, I dug five boreholes in each of the 89 wards.

”I also built three blocks in primary schools in the eight local government areas and five primary health care centres within the area, among other things, ” he said.

According to him, twenty five blocks of primary schools will be built under the Universal Basic Education (UBE) in his constituency.

Also speaking, the state Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Attahiru Maccido, commended the lawmaker for his efforts toward empowering the youth and women in the constituency.

“We have not regretted voting you and we would always support you.

”These are the reasons we entrusted the mandate to you, and you have shown us that you are that leader you are known to be, unchanged,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, the state Gov. Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, commended Aliero for his support to his people.

“I am from the constituency, I have nothing to say to my brother Adamu than to thank him.

“He has been a man of words and actions, and our people have testified to that since he was our governor, senator and our next senator by the grace of God,” he said.

He urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the items for the purpose they were meant for.