Over 5, 000 residents of Langtang South local government area of Plateau State have benefited from free medical services as provided for them by the Council Chairman, Rims Nimchak, in conjunction with Eden-Compassion and Health Mission Int’l, ECHM.

The week-long event which started on the 21st of September and expected to end on the 27th of September has seen a large turnout of the rural dwellers who were tested of malaria, typhoid, high blood pressure, diabetes, eye related diseases, some major surgeries carried out on patients and drugs provided to the beneficiaries.

Speaking at the venue of the medical outreach in Mabudi, the Council headquarters Mr. Nimchak said gesture was the fulfilment of part of his campaign promises having seen the suffering the rural people are going through as the result of common ailments.

He pledged to continue to create awareness on the need for people to visit health centres for periodic checks, improve the standard of education in his Local Government and boost agriculture as well as provide dividends of democracy to the people.

His words, “The APC led government is determined to provide quality healthcare services to the people of the Area. During our campaigns we promised to provide free medical services to our people and we are now fulfilling these promises with the little resources we have.

“We decided to go into medical outreach, we go to the suburbs to reach out to people, thousands of residents have benefitted from the programme. Several Medical Doctors, Optometrists and Laboratory Technicians participated in the outreach.”

He charged residents to be patient and take advantage of the outreach and present themselves for the free medical check-ups as the doctors will attend to all citizens who avail themselves.

A beneficiary, Mama Rifkatu Dombin from Faya village of the Council thanked the Chairman for the gesture which she said has put smiles of their faces saying, “We are poor and cannot get these things but this is meeting the people at the time of their need because before now, we did not have money to treat ourselves until the outreach.”