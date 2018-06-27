Nigeria Women Association of Georgia (NWAG) has awarded scholarships to 506 female college students and shipped medical supplies worth $2 million to Nigeria.

President of the association, Dr Stella Etta, stated at the 18th Annual Awards Banquet at Atlanta, USA, that the association gave the scholarships since it was founded in 2000.

Etta said NWAG shipped the medical supplies million to Nigerian hospitals.

The association is a group of accomplished Nigerian women residing in the State of Georgia, with the aim of impacting on the lives of Nigerians at the homeland and in the diaspora.

“Currently, NWAG supports 12 orphanages in 11 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) through the ‘Beacon 100’ campaign.

“We have awarded 506 scholarships to female college students across the 36 states and the FCT and has so far awarded 52 one-time scholarships to high school seniors in Georgia.

“Last year, we increased the number of containers of medical supplies shipped to hospitals in Nigeria to five containers worth over $2 million to 13 community hospitals in 12 states.

“Efforts with our community outreach programmes in Metro Atlanta, help promote the Nigerian culture, change some of the common misconceptions about our home country and narrow the cultural gap between our various cultures,’’ Etta said.

In the USA, she listed the three 2018 Georgia winners of the NWAG’s scholarship to include Chigozie Amaeze, Justin Egbosiuba and Janet Nkwocha.

Etta also said the 2018 scholarships and orphanage awards for Nigeria would hold on Oct. 25 in Abuja and would feature 37 female students from the 36 states and the FCT.

“The 37 female students will receive the naira equivalent of $300 each.

“In addition, 12 orphanages will receive the naira equivalent of $700 dollar each for meals and toys.’’

According to her, the orphanages include the Little Saints, Palm Grove, Lagos; Seventh Day Adventist, Edoha, Rivers; Susana Home, Aba; Anamwim Home, Abuja; Zume Memorial, Irrua, Edo; God’s will, Anyigba and Care Peoples Foundation, Ibadan among others.

Etta also said the association had made substantial impacts in Nigeria’s health sector through its annual medical mission’s health care delivery in communities across the country.

In the U.S., she said NWAG “is planning a milestone project – the Nigeria Centre for Arts, Culture and Empowerment in Georgia – to promote Nigeria’s culture and to expand and enrich the organisation’s mission.

Etta said the centre would host lectures on Nigeria and Africa, Nigerian languages, women and children empowerment programmes, library and archiving of Nigerian historical documents and artefacts.

She said the organisation hoped to expand its projects and reach.

She, therefore, called for more support from well-meaning individuals and non-profit organisations.