Angry residents of Rigasa in Kaduna on Monday stormed the Kaduna State House of Assembly to seek the intervention of the lawmakers over high rate of kidnappings in the community.

leader of the protesters, Shehu Sanusi told the lawmakers that more than 50 persons from the community, including a woman with eight months pregnancy are currently being held by kidnappers.

He added that ten of the victims released after payment of a ransom to the kidnappers were part of the protest.

“Our people are being kidnapped on a daily basis; some of the residents have fled their homes for fear of being kidnapped,” , told the lawmakers as he noted that the community has been abandoned to face their problems alone in spite of the fact that they have representatives in the assembly.

“No member of the house of assembly has ever visited to commiserate with us.

“We thank the governor for coming to visit, but no any member of the assembly as our representatives visited to show concern or even speak about this problem in the media.

“We voted you to represent us but you are sleeping at your homes comfortably.

“We are tired of this situation, you should please come to our aid,” he said.

The Speaker, Alhaji Aminu Shagali assured the Rigasa community that the assembly would take action to bring about lasting solution to the problem.

Represented by the Deputy House Leader, Alhaji Shehu Idris, the speaker said the assembly would invite various stakeholders to discuss the security situation and proffer solutions.

Shagali pleaded with the protesters to be patient, adding that a larger meeting with some members of the community will be convened by the assembly on the matter.