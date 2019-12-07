<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A village in Russia has been “invaded” by more than 50 hungry polar bears forced to hunt for food on land due to melting sea ice, the WWF has said.

Ryrkaypiy, on the Kozhevnikov Cape in the remote Chukotka area, is being monitored by a patrol team, with special buses organised to take children to and from school and nursery.

Public events have also been cancelled because of the “bear invasion”, Russia’s branch of the wildlife charity said, adding that “massive gatherings” of the animals are becoming more frequent due to climate change.

Tatyana Minenko, the head of the village’s bear patrol, said: “Almost all the bears are thin. There are both adult and young animals, including cubs of different ages with their moms.”

As many as 56 bears have been spotted in the area at any one time, the charity said, and the bodies of walruses have also been found.

Ryrkaypiy has a population of about 500 residents, according to state news agency TASS.

Polar bears visiting the cape area is not unusual, the WWF said, but the numbers are rapidly increasing.

“It only confirms the trend: the number of human and predator encounters in the Arctic is increasing,” the charity said on its website.

“The main reason is the decline of the sea ice area due to the changing climate. In the absence of ice cover, animals are forced to go ashore in search of food.”

Mikhail Stishov, Arctic biodiversity projects coordinator for WWF-Russia, said: “If there is enough ice, the bears would go further north to hunt the seals. Until the ice is not thick enough, they will stay ashore and can visit the village due to curiosity and hunger.

“Spontaneous waste deposits can attract the animals: bears will go for the smell of food waste, regardless of the availability of other food.

“Gathering of polar bears are becoming more frequent, and we have to adapt and find ways to avoid conflicts between people and animals.”