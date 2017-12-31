- Advertisement -

The Chief of Staff to the Senate President, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has identified job creation as key to curbing youth restiveness in the country.

Baba-Ahmed, who is also the Chairman, Alheri Radio/DITV, Kaduna, stated this on the occasion of the 3rd anniversary celebration of Zaria sub-station held at Barewa College, Zaria.

He attributed the recurrence of civil unrest in the country to idleness and joblessness amongst the teaming youth.

The chief of staff, however, disagreed with the notion that Northern leaders have failed the region for not providing job opportunities for the youths.

Baba-Ahmed said that he decided to establish a media outfit, Alheri Radio/DITV to complement the efforts of government at reducing the unemployment rate in the country.

He recalled that the sub-station in Zaria started operation with only five staff but currently has more than 45 staff, including permanent and casual workers.

Baba-Ahmed reiterated that the station would continue to improve its operations toward enhanced educative, informative and entertainment programmes.

Earlier, the General Manager, Alheri Radio, Zaria, Mahmud Abdullahi-Barwa, said that the station was doing everything possible to maintain its vision and mission.

Abdullahi-Barwa sought for continued support and patronage to keep the station’s lively programmes afloat to address issues affecting people directly.

According to him, the station had never failed to transmit in the past three years due to the resilience of the staff and management.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that certificates of appreciation and service delivery were presented to staff of the station, corporate organisations and individuals.