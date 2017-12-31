- Advertisement -

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, on Sunday, said with the leadership style of President Muhammadu Buhari and his war on corruption, Nigeria was on the march to recovery again.

He noted that 2017 was indeed an eventful year in which the country went through challenging times, assuring that the country would soon reclaim all its lost glory.

Malam Bello made this known in his new year message to the residents of the territory.

The minister, therefore, advised all the FCT residents to use the occasion of the new year to resolve to redouble their efforts towards the development of the territory and the building of inclusive and safe neighbourhoods.

Abuja, he noted was conceived to be a symbol of the oneness and national unity, and consequently has a responsibility to show a good example of peace, tolerance and good neighbourliness to one another.

He urged the residents to ensure maximum surveillance over their neighbourhoods, business and worship premises always.

Malam Bello underscored some of his administration’s accomplishments last year which included completion of most on-going infrastructure and social amenity projects.

These, the minister pointed out, have impacted positively on the welfare of residents.

Malam Bello then thanked the people for their support and contributions towards these achievements.

The minister indicated that new year would be marked by a shift of emphasis towards the provision of critical infrastructure and social amenities to the FCT grassroots and satellite towns.

He reiterated his sincere appreciation to FCT residents for their prayers and sacrifices in 2017 and called for their partnership and support in 2018 and beyond.