The Nigeria Labour Congress on Sunday warned President Muhammadu Buhari that the herdsmen rampage on communities and peasant farmers is a serious threat to peaceful co-existence and unity of Nigerians.

The Congress said in its New Year message signed by its President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, that the activities of the herdsmen across the country, combined with that of Boko Haram “has remained significant threats to peaceful co-existence of our people in many states of the federation.”

While noting the few positive sides of 2017, which include statistically moving out of recession, the fight against corruption, improvement in the security situation, the progress made in agriculture and additional efforts to implement the macroeconomic recovery measures; the unchecked rampage of herdsmen and Boko Haram activities have eroded the little gains.

The NLC said: “We note the positive sides of 2017, which include the fact that we statistically moved out of recession in the course of the year; the continuing fight against corruption, improvement in the security situation and some progress in agricultural yields; in addition to efforts to implement the macroeconomic recovery measures.

“The above indicators notwithstanding, the Boko Haram insurgency still poses challenges to our gallant armed forces; herdsmen rampage on communities and peasant farmers’ agricultural losses, occasioning responses, has remained significant threats to peaceful co-existence of our people in many states of the federation.

“While the energy situation has slightly improved in recent times, there are still considerable obstacles towards the successful operation of the sector thus weakening the wellbeing of millions of Nigerians consumers – industrialists and micro-business operators alike.”

The Congress, therefore, called on the Federal Government to take further bold measures to address these challenges to enhance an improved situation in 2018.

Specifically, the Congress called for good governance in the new year and renewed strategy on the anti-corruption crusade, adding that corruption has remained the greatest impediment to Nigeria’s quest for national development.

The NLC said: “Over the years, the Congress has advocated for good governance as a basis for sustainable development of our country. We have in similar tone campaigned against corruption in our body politics, as this malady has remained the greatest impediment to our quest for national development.

“We believe that the ascendancy of the APC to power was rooted in the personal integrity and anti-corruption pedigree of President Buhari. As we move into 2018, our expectation is that the executive arm of government would push for the implementation of key anti-corruption protocols and good governance principles in our public and private institutions.

“In the same vein, we call on the government to increase the tempo of the fight against corruption in a way that is fair, just and all-encompassing.”