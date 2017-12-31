- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his heart aches over the remaining 113 abducted Chibok girls still in captivity of Boko Haram insurgents in the Northeast.

Buhari made the declaration, yesterday, while addressing parents and guardians of the 279 abducted schoolgirls on April 14, 2014 in Chibok town, Borno State.

He said the scenario surrounding the girls’ abduction was regrettable, adding that he is uncomfortable with the unfolding events surrounding release of the remaining abducted girls.

The President, who was represented by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, from Borno south senatorial district, disclosed that the Federal Government has devised new strategies to ensure release of the remaining kidnapped schoolgirls.

He explained that the President has urged parents of affected girls and the entire Chibok community to exercise patience and remain calm.as all possible measures were being put in place to turn their agonies into freedom and jubilation.

Ndume said President Buhari also implored Chibok community to engage in massive commercial agriculture to boost their sources of livelihood and income generation.

Chairman of the Abducted Chibok Girls Parents’ Movement for Rescue (ACG-PMR), Malam Yakubu Nkeki, thanked the President for his concern, determination and display of solidarity for the rescue and release of the remaining abducted girls.