The Civil Society Group for Good Governance (CSGGG) has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) for progress made in Nigeria’s Digital Switch Over (DSO) plan.

The President, CSGGG, Comrade Dominic Ogakwu, speaking, yesterday, in Abuja, on the outcome of the independent assessment of NBC, said the move was to clarify allegations of poor performance in DSO.

We are commending the leadership of NBC for its tireless commitment to making Digital Switch Over a reality in Nigeria. It is a huge achievement in changing the television experience of the people who deserve a better deal.

“DSO is a people-oriented programme because it will create jobs and there is need to encourage those saddled with this responsibility to ensure all the 36 states are fully switched over before the expiration of the four years of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We must support government and that is exactly what NBC is doing. And we urge them to stay focused in service to this nation. These are trying times for Nigeria and we all need to identify with the selfless and dedicated leadership style as exemplified by the Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Mr. Ishaq Modibo Kawu, who deserves kudos for his exceptional contributions to the project.”