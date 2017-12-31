- Advertisement -

The Lagos State Government has procured N2.5 billion health equipment to boost the delivery of qualitative healthcare in the State General Hospitals and Teaching Hospital, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, has said.

Idris disclosed this over the weekend while briefing newsmen on efforts made to improve on access and quality of healthcare in the State’s secondary and tertiary and health facilities.

He noted that the equipment, which include those for General Out-Patient Department, Anaesthetic, Theatre and Laboratory, will, apart from aiding the delivery of qualitative health services, also help enhance provision of qualitative care comparable to the ones available in developed countries.

He said: “These huge investments in infrastructural upgrade and procurement of equipment in the health sector will help foster an enabling environment for the implementation and take-off of the much awaited Lagos State Health Scheme, which will ensure that residents have unfettered access to qualitative care.

“With these in place, residents of the State are readily offered the opportunity of making choices of health care delivery within a wide range of well renovated and fully equipped hospitals.

“The scheme will reduce out of pocket expenses on medical care, promote access to qualitative health care, reduce incidence of chronic diseases as citizenry will be encouraged to present earlier as financial barrier to positive health seeking behaviours would have been removed.”

Idris stated that the infrastructural development projects embarked upon by the Ambode Akinwunmi-led administration in the health sector include the construction of Helipad at LASUTH, purchase of 20 Mobile Intensive Care Unit ambulances, purchase of 26 transport ambulances, power generators and mobile x-ray machines for all the secondary and tertiary health facilities.

According to him, other infrastructural upgrade embarked on included the installation of additional mortuary refrigerators at Ikorodu and Mainland Hospital Mortuaries, completion of the renovation and upgrading of Epe General Hospital, which involves renovation of theatre complex, X-ray, Laboratory, Pharmacy, Out-patient Department and Accident and Emergency unit.

The Commissioner added that renovation works were also carried out in phases in several General Hospitals within the State, with phase one involving Apapa General Hospital, Epe General Hospital and Mainland General Hospital.

He added: “Phase two included renovation works at Orile-Agege, Agbowa, Gbagada and Ikorodu General Hospitals and Lagos Island Maternity Hospital while Phase three included renovation works at LASUTH, Badagry, Alimosho and Surulere General Hospitals, Accident and Emergency Centre at the Toll Gate, Ijede Health Centre and Ketu Ejinrin Health Centre.”

Idris noted that the effect of infrastructural development in the health sector by the state, aside from enhancing the efficiency of the health workforce and increasing the scope and quality of service delivered at the health facilities, was geared towards ensuring that Lagos State emerged as a prime global destination for persons in quest of qualitative medical care.

He said: “The huge investment in the health sector by this administration is triggered by the noble goal that every Lagosian enjoys unfettered access to qualitative healthcare without significant geographical, financial, cultural or political barriers. T

he basis for sustained investments in health by this administration is borne out of the conviction that in the pursuit of the public good, individual health needs are also met and secured.

“These modest contributions can be viewed from the perspective of the positive impact which the health of Lagosians has on the overall development of population groups in the State and national economy.”

While appealing to health workers to put the equipment and facilities to good use and ensure that they are well maintained, protected and preserved to serve the purpose for which they were procured, Idris assured residents that the year 2018 will be a better year in terms of improved healthcare delivery.

The Commissioner stated that several welfare issues with doctors under the employ of the state government has been addressed while those not addressed are being looked into.

Idris said: “We have made a proposal to increase the numbers of beneficiaries of various health related training programmes both on attitude and clinical services.

“The Service Charter is being beefed up to complement the roles of Health Service Commission while the services of different Civil Society Groups have been engaged to provide information and feedback to government on the conduct of our hospital workers.”