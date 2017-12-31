- Advertisement -

At least 5,247 Muslims have been killed in the Boko Haram violence in seven local government areas of Adamawa in the past five years (2013 to 2017).

This was disclosed by the Adamawa State chapter of Muslim Council. The council, which comprises all Islamic organisations in Adamawa, said it compiled the report from its various local chapters.

The affected local governments are Madagali, Michika, Maiha, Mubi North, Mubi South, Hong and Gombi.

A report on the crisis signed by the Adamawa branch chairman of the council, Abubakar Magaji, and Secretary General, Ismaila Umaru, indicates that another 5,161 Muslims sustained various degrees of injuries.

The report indicated that 12,732 properties belonging to Muslims in the councils, including houses, mosques, livestock and farm produce – worth N81.6 billion – were destroyed.

The report stated that Madagali Local Government Area has the highest number of dead victims with 2,500 people while Hong has the least with 68.

Muslims in Michika Local Government Area suffered the highest amount of losses with property worth N23.3 billion destroyed in the council while Maiha has the least with N157 million worth of properties.

The report which was presented to the Governor of Adamawa, Muhammadu Bindow, recommended among others support for the victims by the Presidential Committee on North East Initiative and reconstruction of places of worship and Islamic schools destroyed.

It also recommended an increase in security personnel and financial support to local vigilante groups assisting the military in the fight against the insurgency.

Adamawa is one of the three states most affected by the Boko Haram insurgency. The others are Borno and Yobe states.