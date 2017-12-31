- Advertisement -

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has called on Nigerians to exercise patience with the current government in the midst of the many challenges confronting the country.

He, however applauded them for their resilience and determination despite the harsh economy.

Dogara, who expressed optimism that better days were ahead, urged Nigerians to restore their commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria in the new year.

In his New year message to Nigerians, the Speaker urged Nigerians to create employment to revive economy rather than depend solely on APC government.

The message reads, “The new year presents an opportunity for stock taking and a strong resolve to sustain the gains of Nigeria’s exit from economic recession. Improvement of Nigerias economy, security and welfare of Nigerians must remain our priority in the new year.

” As a people, we must continue to imbibe the spirit of togetherness and love for one another. We must also support government at all levels by contributing our quota in the generation of wealth and alleviation of poverty in the land”.

“Although employment generation and wealth creation remain priorities of our APC led administration in its change agenda, it is imperative for us to create more employment opportunities for our youths and women in order to underscore our drive for economic recovery and growth”.

“We should also endeavour to attend to those needs that have direct bearing on the lives of the people and dire consequences on our nation, as democracy cannot succeed where poverty thrives”.

“On our part in the House of Representatives, we will continue to pass laws that will better the lives of Nigerians, create conducive business environment for investment and secure the lives and properties of Nigerians.

“The Speaker wishes Nigerians a happy and prosperous new year.”