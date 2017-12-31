- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Police Force, NPF, has warned that making phone calls at filling stations is a criminal offence, which could land offenders in jail.

This was disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood.

The Force spokesman noted that police officers have the authority to arrest anyone found making phone calls or smoking at filling stations.

Moshood, stated that an offender could be prosecuted and jailed for attempted arson.

While describing the filling station as a public facility where motorists cannot act as they like on account of the inflammable products being dispensed there, Moshood cautioned the public against violating the safety rules forbidding smoking and phone calls at filling stations.

He said, “Making phone calls or smoking at filling stations is a criminal offence and the police, of course, could arrest anyone violating the safety rules put in place to safeguard life and property at the filling stations.”