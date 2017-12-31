- Advertisement -

As Nigerians prepare to welcome the New Year, 2018, the Presidency has said that despite global economic challenges and initial outlook of slow, or unlikely recovery, the Nigerian economy against predictions, witnessed remarkable changes in 2017.

One of such achievements, according the Presidency, included exiting from the worst recession in decades and a gradual stabilisation of the naira.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement on Saturday, in which he recounted the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari administration in the out-going year, stressed that indeed, a lot of successes were recorded this year.

In the statement titled: ‘Key Achievements Of President Buhari’s Administration In 2017… Well, Some Of Them’, Adesina stated: “In our review of the economy, based on facts and figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), we are pleased to note that the economy has been on the path of steady growth since the second quarter, after contracting for five consecutive quarters.

“President Muhammadu Buhari is hopeful that the exit from recession, stabilisation of the naira and robust harvest in the agricultural sector, will continue to impact on the livelihood of Nigerians.”

Adesina maintained that already, multilateral institutions like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund had projected higher growth for the economy in 2018, and that the administration was hopeful that the gains of 2017 in agriculture would be further improved.

He stressed: “The agricultural sector posted consistent growth levels throughout the recession, leading other sectors into positive growth rates.

“Accordingly, Nigeria saw bumper food harvests, especially in rice, whose local production continues to rise significantly with states like Ebonyi, Kebbi and Kano, leading the pack, while Ogun joined the loop by the end of 2017.”

Adesina maintained that the price of a 50kg bag of rice, a staple in the country, fell by about 30 per cent since the beginning of 2017, as local production continued to rise, even as he expressed the hope that the price would keep falling, as production remained consistent and would be rising.

He added: “The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said the number of Nigerians facing food insecurity in the northeast dropped by half this year.

“Against all odds, 2017 has turned out the Year of Nigeria’s Agriculture Revolution, embodied by the successes of the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) and the Anchor Borrowers Programme, which were launched by President Buhari.

“For the records, more than a dozen moribund fertiliser blending plants were revived under the PFI this year.”

Adesina maintained that on the improved indicators, the inflation rate fell for 10 consecutive months in 2017, February to November, with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) projecting that it would likely drop to single digit by 2018.

He said the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme (SIP) rolled out across the states, disclosing that currently 5.2 million primary school children in 28,249 schools in 19 states were being fed daily, while 200,000 unemployed graduates were enlisted into the N-Power Job Scheme.

Adesina added: “As part of the empowerment programme, 250, 000 loans were distributed to artisans, traders and farmers in 2017.”

In the power sector, he stated that the Federal Government launched a N701 billion Intervention Fund (Payment Assurance Programme) aimed at supporting power generating companies to meet their payment obligations to gas and equipment suppliers, banks and other partners, stressing that the impact was already being felt as the amount of power distribution had become steady at around 4,000MW.