Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has called on Nigerians to support and pray for the leadership of the country under President Muhammadu Buhari.

He reiterated that the nation was currently too divided along ethnic and religious lines, saying that leaders across partisan boundaries must do more to deliberately unite the country.

Dickson, who made the call in his new year message, said he believes 2018 provides a rare opportunity to put the country on the path of mutual co-existence and stability.

He urged the people to stand firmly behind the Buhari-led administration and remain steadfast in God and pray for peace and stability of Nigeria.

According to him, it is when the leadership delivers selfless services backed with the fervent prayers of the citizenry that the country will attain its pride of place in the comity of nations.

The governor said his administration was sensitive to the yearnings of Bayelsans and will never let them down.

He enjoined them to be hopeful of better things to come in 2018 as his administration is working very hard to finish strong and consolidate on its legacy achievements.

He congratulated Nigerians in general and Bayelsans in particular over what he referred to as ‘triumphant entry’ into 2018.

Dickson said, “For all of us, who are privileged to be alive by the grace of God, we are celebrating our triumphant entry into the year, 2018.

“On behalf of the government and good people of this great state, I congratulate you all for this great honour God has given to us.”