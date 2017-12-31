- Advertisement -

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has on Sunday ordered for an immediate investigation on allegation of long queues of trucks and extortion of motorists and drivers along Gamboru Ngala Road Borno state.

He made the call through the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman via the facebook handle of ‘HQ Nigerian Army’.

Report has it that each truck owner pays the sum of N300,000.00k to soldiers for escorting them to their respective destinations.

In view of these therefore, Buratai ordered for immediate investigation over the alleged misconduct by some personnel, noting that Nigerian Army will not tolerate any act of misdemeanor by any of its personnel saying also that selflessness, dedication to duty, operating within the confines of laws, Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement are the duties of a good soldier.

The statement reads in full: “The Nigerian Army has noted with great concern about an allegation of complacency and extortion against soldiers by someone with twitter handle called “Danborno” on Social Media, in which he alleged long queues of trucks along Maiduguri-Gamboru Ngala road, Borno State.

“He also alleged that each truck owner pays the sum of N300,000.00k to soldiers for escorting them. Consequent upon this, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General TY Buratai has ordered for immediate investigation over these allegations.

“The Nigerian Army as a professional military institution thrives on discipline, selflessness and dedication to duty and operates within the confines of the laws, Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement.

“It would not tolerate any act of misdemeanour by any of its personnel. Similarly, we encourage members of the public to take advantage of our toll free telephone number 193 to report any observed lapses or allegation against any officer or soldier.

“We would like to also call on the members of the public especially affected individuals in Borno State to cooperate and volunteer information to the investigation team.”